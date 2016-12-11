Phuket Gazette - December 11, 2016 | 11:00 AM
The Ministry of Farang Affairs is a one-stop shop where foreigners in Thailand can learn all they need to know about living here. No, we’re not talking about work permits, visas or taxes. We’re talking about day-to-day life in the Land of Endless Shocks and Riddles, of Blur, Befuddlement and the Bizarre. Stay tuned for weekly insights from Minister Stephff.
For more from the Ministry of Farang Affairs, visit the Ministry album on the Phuket Gazette Facebook page (here).
Which new initiative will have the greatest short-term impact on public transportation in Phuket?
Poll Results :
Total votes:
Which new initiative will have the greatest short-term impact on public transportation in Phuket?
Total Vote Result
Total votes : More detail below
Thai Nationals
Total votes :
Local Foreign Residents
Total votes :
Tourists / Visitors to Phuket
Total votes :
The Phuket Gazette Co Ltd
79/94 Moo 4, Thepkrasattri Rd, T. Koh Keaw, A. Muang Phuket 83000, Thailand
Tel: 076-615244 Fax: 076-615240 [email protected]
Copyright © 2013 The Phuket Gazette Co Ltd. All rights reserved.