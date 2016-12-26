Opinion: Risking life and limb for visa runs

The driver, who survived, lost control of the van as he took a bend at high speed on the wet, slippery road and then slammed into a power pole and a house front. Photo: Phang Nga Rescue Team

PHUKET: If you are a foreigner living in Thailand you need a visa. That’s fair enough. It’s like that all over the world. But no matter what kind of visa the foreigner has, he or she often has to spend time, money and frequently risk life and limb just to stay legal.



Last week, news came in of three foreigners killed in a horrific minivan crash in Phang Nga while doing a border visa run from Phuket.



What a senseless waste of life just to cross a border, turn around and come back again.



And now, because of completely unnecessary idiocy on the road, at least three families will be in mourning this Christmas because the foreigners were forced to put their lives in the hands of a reckless driver, who likely received no real safety training.



Apart from foreign deaths, hundreds of Thais will no doubt die on the roads again over the new year holiday. Raising penalties for dangerous or drunk driving is all good, but what is really needed is widespread public relations campaigns so that more people grow up understanding the risks and speaking up when other drivers put their lives at risk.



Here we drive on the left because Thailand copied much from the United Kingdom’s roads when building highways. Britain though, is boasting a dramatic reduction in road deaths over the past 10 years, from 3,201 in 2005 to an average of 1,700 for the past three years.



The British government puts the reduction down to a range of factors, including: safer infrastructure; new vehicle technologies; hazard perception testing; tougher law enforcement; shifting social attitudes and better trauma care.



Please do something to educate the public and make it trendy to think of safety.



Come up with some snappy public service announcements for radio and TV that strike a chord in the minds of road users and motorists so that it becomes cool to be a safe driver.



Fobbing off unnecessary road deaths as the victim’s karma is not acceptable – not when many of those accidents can be prevented with a more safety-aware public.



