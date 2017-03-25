Banyan Tree Group bags seven accolades

Banyan Tree Phuket was named as the winner in the 'Best Spa Resorts' category. Photo: Supplied

PHUKET: The Banyan Tree group clinched seven awards at the recent Travel & Leisure 'China Annual Travel Awards 2016', adding to a growing list of accolades for the Banyan Tree brand.



The luxury lifestyle magazine named Banyan Tree Phuket as the winner in the ‘Best Spa Resorts’ category, while also recognizing Laguna Golf Phuket as one of 2016’s top ten golf courses.



In China, three other hotels and spas under the group were awarded ‘Best Resort Hotel’, ‘Best Newly-opened Spa’ and ‘Best Spa Resort’.



Travel & Leisure magazine also named Banyan Tree Spa as the ‘Best Spa Brand’, while Banyan Tree Hotels & Resorts won in the ‘Best Hotel Group’ category.



Travel & Leisure is the only magazine of its type with a bilingual version published in China. It caters to readers with an interest in travel and luxury products.



Travel & Leisure Golf plays a leading role in covering the golf industry, and the two magazines have a combined circulation of 850,000. This year’s awards ceremony was held on March 2 in Shanghai, with Des Pugson, managing director of Banyan Tree Hotels & Resorts, on stage to receive the awards on behalf of the group.



The Travel & Leisure 'Annual Travel Awards' reflect recommendations from tourism industry executives, business travellers, journalists and editors.



The awards for Banyan Tree Phuket and Laguna Golf Phuket come just months after they were hailed as ‘Thailand’s Best Golf Hotel in 2016’ and ‘Asia’s Best Golf Course’ by the World Golf Awards.



Set on Bang Tao Bay, Banyan Tree Phuket offers an 18-hole course and full club facilities at Laguna Golf Phuket, where long fairways and strategically-placed bunkers bring an extra element of challenge for players.



Banyan Tree Phuket also offers a selection of restaurants, sports facilities and tropical pool villas for guests.



For more information, email [email protected] or call 076-372400.



