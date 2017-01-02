Business Buzz: Social Media trends to look out for in 2017

PHUKET: Another year gone and the social media scene has witnessed a lot of changes, with new platforms such as Periscope and Snapchat rising in popularity – while Twitter continues its slide.



Video, 360 degree images and smart graphics will likely continue leading the way in content marketing and branding, appealing to our need for instant gratification and shorter attention spans.



Also live feed platforms and instant content will be even more popular as marketers understand it better.



However, I believe there will be more focus on niche marketing.



Instead of blanket marketing to a large audience, companies should focus on their specific target market. Understanding this will be key. Social media has, up until now, made marketing a lot easier for the masses but it is getting more competitive and this will ensure success if done correctly.



There is also going to be a lot more policing of content, particularly by the likes of Google and Facebook. We are already hearing commentary from Facebook about fixing fake content on their site after the US election outcome, and Google will no doubt further select what content will make our inboxes, all supposedly in the name of quality control. However, I don’t think they can ever be more accurate than our own decisions, but Big Brother censorship will be on the rise.



I am sure these platforms will also become more insular. Popular content will be more likely shared if it stays within the platform, and third-party sites will be given less exposure. An example of this is Facebook’s lead generation marketing, which creates leads without requiring people to be sent to outside websites to capture their data.



I expect to see a lot more e-commerce ‘shops’ pop up on Facebook. They will become more successful and raise huge revenues while increasing their marketing appeal for businesses to get on board. However, that might not be so great for the consumers.



Finally, I believe we will see more people using software and strategies with the goal of making posts and content go viral. This will become a common content marketing goal, and those who are successful will have a fantastic year ahead.



So expect to see more offers that invite you to like, comment and share, as well as tag friends with the aim of driving high levels of targeted traffic.



And, if you have a business, I recommend that you read up about these strategies and get out ahead of the rest.



Wishing everyone a very happy and successful 2017.



Simon Wetherell is a registered migration agent and lawyer. He resides in Thailand and has offices in Phuket and Bangkok. For more information, visit AustralianVisaPhuket.com, call 095-085 3355 or email [email protected]



This article first appeared in the December 31-January 6 issue of the hard-copy Phuket Gazette newspaper.



Digital subscribers may download the full newspaper, this week and every week, by clicking here.



