Krabi hosts Global Rubber Conference 2016

Participants at the event. Photo: Kritsada Mueanhawong

PHUKET: Experts and industry players from 25 countries met at the Global Rubber Conference 2016 in Krabi on October 11, to discuss the future prospects of the rubber industry in Krabi and all over the world.



The two-day conference was held at Deevana Plaza, Ao Nang, and was organized by the Rubber Authority of Thailand (RAOT) and Confexhub.



“More than 500 people took part in the event, with the sole purpose of giving Thai rubber business operators a chance to discuss and exchange ideas regarding the rubber producing business and its future in the international community,” said Dr Suthee Intharasakul, governing adviser of the RAOT.



“Experts in the field were also invited to share their knowledge of the future pricing of the product, its research and development, environmental sustainability, tyre production and other related topics,” he added.



About 400 tonnes of rubber are traded in Krabi each month, generating an estimated financial flow of more than 20 million baht.



