Wicker products a hit with tourists

The team exhibits their products at events and is now starting classes for those interested in learning manufacturing wicker and bamboo products. Photo: Kritsada Mueanhawong

KRABI: Handmade bamboo and wicker products manufactured by senior citizens have generated much interest from tourists and foreigners in Krabi. The group is now represented under the Krabi One Tambon One Product (OTOP) banner.



The project started in 2014 when a team of 14 senior citizens in Khao Kram sub-district decided to learn the craft and manufacture wicker items in order to generate additional income.



“The products are made of bamboo, rattan and banana bark. These materials can be used to manufacture a number of useful items such as fishing equipment, boats and many others. Prices range from 250-650 baht,” said Salimor Thongkam, president of the bamboo wicker project in Wang Kam Kiew.



“We have exhibited our products at many events, and continuously strive to make them better,” Ms Salimor added.



Team members earn a combined income of 40,000 baht per month, which amounts to about 3000 baht per person.



“We are starting to get more and more customers, such as hotel and gift shop operators, who order baskets and other items from us. Recently, a group of foreigners ordered a Vietnamese boat for one of their events,” said Ms Salimor.



“They liked our products and ordered 10 more at a price of 5,000 baht each.”



The unique thing about the products, Ms Salimor says, is that they are handmade from start to finish.



“These products represent local culture and wisdom. What we are doing is considered culture conservation,” she added.



The team has also started teaching classes to those interested in learning how to make these products.



For further details about classes or product information, contact 089-471 2058 and 082-273 2560.



This article first appeared in the October 15-21 issue of the hard-copy Phuket Gazette newspaper.



