PHUKET: Recently awarded ‘Best Beach Resort in Asia-Pacific’ at the 26th annual Travel Trade Gazette Awards and the ‘2015 Best In Stay Elite Award’ by Orbitz Worldwide, Amari Phuket is a charming and elegant resort located at the southern tip of Patong.



One of the greatest gems of this beautiful beach resort is the dining experience you will have within.



With a beautiful panoramic beachfront view of Patong Bay, La Gritta Italian restaurant offers contemporary Italian dishes with a hint of home cooking.



One may feel apprehensive going into such a posh resort just to dine, but rest assured that both hotel guests and outside diners are welcome.



Chef Patrizia Battolu has more than 20 years of experience and has spent many of them working in the hotel and resort industry. She is warm and innovative as she welcomes guests into her culinary world.



Chef Patrizia creates an eclectic menu and an overall wonderful dining experience for her guests.



One such experience to be enjoyed is the discovery menu. It is an affordable, adventurous dining experience that would make a beautiful meal for one, romantic date for two, or even a memorable family outing for all.



At only 1,590 baht++, the menu consists of six dishes, and while the menu changes from time to time, the quality never wavers.



The current line up is suitable for both types of diners – be it a more worldly palette or an adventurous one.



To start your adventure off, the crostino, which is grilled ciabatta bread topped with Thai sardines, red capsicum peppers and olive oil, is quite unbelievable. Even for those who have never tried sardines, this is a truly decadent starter. Not a hint of fishiness – only salty, oily, melt-in-your-mouth flavors on top of a perfectly toasted piece of ciabatta.



Currently offered as the antipasto is a wonderful plate of marinated bell pepper, eggplant, artichokes, Mortadella with pistachio, buffalo mozzarella, pesto sauce and grissini sticks. All the ingredients are full of flavor and offer the charm of what Italian food is all about – food from the earth.



If that wasn’t enough to whet your appetite, the risotto con salsiccia e pislle (risotto with crushed fresh pork sausage, green peas and Manchego cheese) followed by a refreshing orange sorbet with Campari and mint will.



Each dish has been carefully thought out and set in an order that fully complements the other, which is why the main dishes are so fully anticipated.



With your choice of baked black cod fish with kalamata olives, red onions, fresh Roma tomato and roasted potato (baccala al forno) or stuffed chicken breast with cheese, wrapped with Parma ham served with broccoli, crispy beetroot and a creamy mushroom sauce (fagottini di pollo), there really is no wrong choice, particularly with fresh ingredients and an experienced chef at hand.



To finish off your culinary adventure, Chef Battolu has selected a perfectly indulgent cannoli filled with ricotta cheese, chocolate chips and sugar icing.



While people travel to Phuket for various reasons – beaches, nightlife, shopping – it’s safe to say that if you’ve come to discover Phuket, then you must discover the wonderful experience of dining at La Gritta.



Reservations can be made by calling 076-292 697.



