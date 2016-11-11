Putting the fun back in Sunday

PHUKET: Those who enjoy Sunday brunch will be happy to know that Xana Beach Club relaunched its ‘Sunday Fun Brunch’ last month.



The brunch is set in a scenic location overlooking Bang Tao Bay, making it ideal for spending a relaxed Sunday afternoon with family and friends.



It features the largest number of live stations in Phuket, including a salad station where you can enjoy making your own caesar salad with freshly-grilled cajun chicken and green tea salmon.



There is also a pasta station, as well as a scallop and seafood extravaganza on ice which includes steamed rock lobster, Alaskan king crab, tiger prawns and rainbow trout, among others.



After the meal (or before, if it takes your fancy) guests can indulge their sweet tooth with a selection of desserts and fresh fruits.



This weekly affair features an international selection of cuisine, including food from Thailand, Italy, Japan, Australia, India, France and the USA.



Xana offers a 50 per cent discount for children aged 6-12, with complimentary dining for all kids under the age of 6. Young ones are also free to enjoy the club’s kids’ corner, build sandcastles on the beach or take a swim in the pool.



The ‘Sunday Fun Brunch’ also offers a free flow of cocktails, wine and beer. Guests can participate in beach volleyball and billiards available on site, or they can sit back and soak in the views.



The Sunday Fun Brunch is hosted by Angsana Laguna Phuket, from midday to 3:30pm. Prices start from 1,650++ baht for the buffet only and 2,450++ baht for the buffet and free flow of house wine, beer and signature cocktails.



Reservations are recommended. For more information or table inquiries, visit xanabeachclub.com, email [email protected] or call 076-358 500.



