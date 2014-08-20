DJ Kimball Collins at XANA beach club

DJ Kimball Collins will perform at XANA beach club this coming Saturday. Photo: Supplied

DJ Kimball Collins, a true pioneer of the American electronic music scene, who keeps traveling the world electrifying crowds and staying true to breaking underground house music for the past 25 years will perform at XANA beach club this coming Saturday August 23, during the Chandon Summer Limited Edition 2014 launch party.



DJ Kimball was one of the first American DJs to play at the prestigious Ministry of Sound in London and has also performed at some of the top nightclubs in the world including the legendary Velfarre (Tokyo), Womb (Tokyo), Space (Miami), Avalon (Boston), Soundfactory (NYC), Globo (Italy), Exogroove (Italy), Zap Club (UK), Club Volume (Seoul), Renaissance (UK), and Globo (Italy) to name but a few.



DJ Kimball will be supported by XANA’s resident DJ Wii and a live performance of EKA soundz



The party kicks-off at 8pm, the dress code is Nautical Class, meaning white and navy blue.



