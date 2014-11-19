Phuket Gazette - November 19, 2014 | 05:34 AM
PHUKET: I picked up Henning Mankell’s A Treacherous Paradise (Knopf, New York, 2013, 360pp) because I was interested in reading a novel about Mozambique. It was only later that I learned that Henning Mankell is part of a coterie of Swedish crime writers who have recently attained international popularity. His Detective Kurt Wallander mystery series has been translated into 40 languages. He has also written eight literary novels.
His most recent, A Treacherous Paradise, is a towering mediocrity, an interminable bore, an amateurish mishmash of clumsy sentences, creaking plot and cartoonish characters. Henning Mankell is a gentleman of the political left, long cozy with the Marxist government that threw off Portuguese colonialism in Mozambique. The characters of his novel are black and white – black being good, white being evil.
The book’s sole virtue is its heroine, Hanna Renstrom, who grew up cold and hungry in the northern mountains of Sweden and is dispatched in 1904 by her widowed mother to seek her fortune in the little port city of Sundsvall. Here, she ships out as a cook on a lumber steamer bound for Australia. In Algiers she marries the ship’s second mate and in Lourenco Marques, capital of Mozambique, her new husband dies of fever, leaving Hanna widowed at the age of 18.
