Laguna to hold charity concert

Prapa Hemmin (2nd right), Laguna Phuketâ€™s Director of Sales-MICE and Corporate Events, at the July 14 press conference announcing the event. Photo: Sukawin Tanthavanich

PHUKET: Laguna Phuket is holding a charity concert at Laguna Grove on Saturday, August 13. The ‘Big Body + Charity Concert’ and will feature Thai rockers ‘Bodyslam’ and ‘Big Ass’, as well as up and coming artist Justin Pongumpai.



Part of the proceeds of the concert will go to Phuket Punyanukul School located in Pa Khlok, a special school for intellectually and hearing disabled students.



Tickets are priced at 500 baht (free standing seats) and are available at Limelight Avenue, Canal Village, Unit 34 in Laguna Phuket, Indy Market and Chillva Market.



The concert is intended to promote a healthy and active lifestyle and encourage people to stay away from drugs.



For more information, contact Laguna Phuket at 076-362300-99, extension 1404.



Keep checking the Phuket Gazette, join our Facebook fan page or follow us on Twitter @PhuketGazette for the latest news updates.



