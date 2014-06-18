Phuket Gazette - June 18, 2014 | 09:30 AM
PHUKET: In that magic moment between when the sun has set on Patong Beach and the nightlife hasn’t kicked off, there now exists the embodiment of a childhood fantasy: a world of hidden tombs, moving walls, lasers and code cracking.
Chamber of Secrets, Phuket’s first real-life escape game, has opened its doors, but the light only shines a short way into the catacomb.
“It’s exactly like you are watching a movie. But we put you in it, and make you the star,” says Alex Hu, who is spearheading the project.
“We want to bring the most exciting thing in China to Thailand, and from Phuket, which is an international tourist destination, and introduce it to the world.”
Chamber of Secrets operates 20 attractions in China, and has recently opened one in San Francisco.
“It became famous in mainland China and Hong Kong about two or three years ago,” Alex says, clearly thrilled to be bringing the game to Phuket.
The idea behind the attraction comes from escape-the-room games created as freeware browser games and for flash platforms. The simple first-person games leave the player isolated in a room with a single goal – get out.
