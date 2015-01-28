Phuket Gazette - January 28, 2015 | 05:00 AM
PHUKET: I needed a break. After reviewing three 600-page books in a row, I found a nice change of pace in Paul Theroux’s Mr. Bones (Houghton Mifflin Harcourt, Boston, 2014, 359pp).
This is Theroux’s third collection of short stories, adding to his oeuvre of 28 novels and 14 travel books. The 20 stories range widely in location – New York, Massachusetts, Ecuador, Thailand, Italy, Hawaii, Uganda – and in quality.
The two best stories are about romances between elderly American men and young Asian women.
At 50 pages, the longest in the collection, “Siamese Nights” introduces Boyd Osier, an American accountant on temporary assignment in Bangkok. With a wife home in Maine, he is on the verge of retirement. After much pressure, he accompanies two colleagues to a bar.
Here, he meets Song: “In the booth of four girls, only one was attractive – tall, thin-faced, slender, a bit aloof, possibly haughty or else shy, while the others fluttered around him.”
Song takes him to her room, where he discovers that she is a ladyboy. But this plays only a peripheral role in their romance. The big change comes when Song’s kind-hearted mother comes for a week’s visit from her village in the Northeast and the three become a temporary family.
Song no longer regards Osier as a client, while he finds love and happiness in the many weekends
