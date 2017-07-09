PHUKET: The day following the Asalha full moon is called "Lent Commencement Day" or "Vassupanayika" in Pali or "Khao Phansa Day" in Thai. Buddhist Lent Day is a Buddhist holiday observed in Thailand on the first day following the full moon occurring in the eighth month of the Thai lunar calendar.
A grassroots development program recently announced that it will sell 50 hand-chosen Phuke...
Business studies students at British Internat...
Business studies students at British Internat...
The Phuket Gazette Co Ltd
79/94 Moo 4, Thepkrasattri Rd, T. Koh Keaw, A. Muang Phuket 83000, Thailand
Tel: 076-615244 Fax: 076-615240 [email protected]
Copyright © 2013 The Phuket Gazette Co Ltd. All rights reserved.