Buddhist Lent Day

Date July 9, 2017 - July 9, 2017

Hours -

Location -

Contact -

PHUKET: The day following the Asalha full moon is called "Lent Commencement Day" or "Vassupanayika" in Pali or "Khao Phansa Day" in Thai. Buddhist Lent Day is a Buddhist holiday observed in Thailand on the first day following the full moon occurring in the eighth month of the Thai lunar calendar.