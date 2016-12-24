Amount∗





From∗

Australian Dollar . AUD Bahraini Dinar . BHD Brunei Dollar . BND Canadian Dollar . CAD Danish Krone . DKK Euro . EUR Hong Kong Dollar . HKD India Rupee . INR Indonesian RUPIAH . IDR Korean Won . KRW Malaysian ringgit . MYR New Zealand Dollar . NZD Norwegian Krone . NOK Omani Rial . OMR Philippine Peso . PHP Pound Sterling . GBP Qatari Rial . QAR Saudi Arabian Riyal . SAR Singapore Dollar . SGD South Africa Rand . ZAR Swedish krona . SEK Swiss Franc . CHF Taiwan Dollar . TWD Thai Baht . THB UAE Dirham . AED US Dollar . USD Yen . JPY Yuan Renminbi . CNY