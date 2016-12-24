Christmas Eve Dinner Buffet & Party @ Friendship Beach Resort

Date December 24, 2016 - December 24, 2016

Hours 18:30 - 23:00

Location Friendship Beach Resort Rawai

Contact Chef Charlie

Phone +66 (0)89-728 5304 +66 (0)89-728 5304

Email [email protected]

Website friendshipbeachresort.com

Friendship Beach Resort welcomes you to our 12th annual Christmas Eve. Dinner Buffet & Party. Featuring: Live Jazz /Pop Quartet "Tropical Rhythm", Children's Choir, Santa Claus w/ Kids Presents, Welcome Cocktail. Buffet w/ Roast Turkey, Baked Ham, Apple Sausage Stuffing, Cranberry Port Sauce, Prawn Cocktails, Thai Seafood Special, and a large selection of Appetizers, Desserts & Salads. Adults 1,800 baht, kids under 12 just 600. For Reservations 66 (0) 89-728 5304 or email [email protected]