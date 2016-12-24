Friendship Beach Resort welcomes you to our 12th annual Christmas Eve. Dinner Buffet & Party. Featuring: Live Jazz /Pop Quartet "Tropical Rhythm", Children's Choir, Santa Claus w/ Kids Presents, Welcome Cocktail. Buffet w/ Roast Turkey, Baked Ham, Apple Sausage Stuffing, Cranberry Port Sauce, Prawn Cocktails, Thai Seafood Special, and a large selection of Appetizers, Desserts & Salads. Adults 1,800 baht, kids under 12 just 600. For Reservations 66 (0) 89-728 5304 or email [email protected]
A grassroots development program recently announced that it will sell 50 hand-chosen Phuke...
Business studies students at British Internat...
Business studies students at British Internat...
The Phuket Gazette Co Ltd
79/94 Moo 4, Thepkrasattri Rd, T. Koh Keaw, A. Muang Phuket 83000, Thailand
Tel: 076-615244 Fax: 076-615240 [email protected]
Copyright © 2013 The Phuket Gazette Co Ltd. All rights reserved.