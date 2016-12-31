New Year's Eve Party & Dinner Buffet @ Friendship Beach Resort

Date December 31, 2016 - January 1, 2017

Hours 21:30 - 02:00

Location Friendship Beach Resort Rawai

Contact Chef Charlie

Phone +66 (0)89-728 5304 +66 (0)89-728 5304

Email [email protected]

Website friendshipbeach.com

Friendship Beach Resort welcomes you to our 12th Annual New Year's Eve Party & Dinner Buffet. Featuring: Live DJ, Cabaret Show, Fire Show, Welcome Drink, Party Favors. International Buffet with: Imported Beef Tenderloin with Cognac Cream, Grilled Salmon Filet, BBQ Pork Ribs (award winning), Roast Duck Curry, Prawn Cocktails and a large selection of Appetizers, Desserts, and Salads. Adults 1,900, kids under 12 just 700. For Bookings, call 66 (0)89-728 5304 or email [email protected].