Friendship Beach Resort welcomes you to our 12th Annual New Year's Eve Party & Dinner Buffet. Featuring: Live DJ, Cabaret Show, Fire Show, Welcome Drink, Party Favors. International Buffet with: Imported Beef Tenderloin with Cognac Cream, Grilled Salmon Filet, BBQ Pork Ribs (award winning), Roast Duck Curry, Prawn Cocktails and a large selection of Appetizers, Desserts, and Salads. Adults 1,900, kids under 12 just 700. For Bookings, call 66 (0)89-728 5304 or email [email protected].
A grassroots development program recently announced that it will sell 50 hand-chosen Phuke...
Business studies students at British Internat...
Business studies students at British Internat...
The Phuket Gazette Co Ltd
79/94 Moo 4, Thepkrasattri Rd, T. Koh Keaw, A. Muang Phuket 83000, Thailand
Tel: 076-615244 Fax: 076-615240 [email protected]
Copyright © 2013 The Phuket Gazette Co Ltd. All rights reserved.