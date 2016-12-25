Traditional Christmas Dinner

Date December 25, 2016 - December 25, 2016

Hours 13:00 - 21:00

Location Islander Restaurant, Soi Patong Resort, Patong

Contact Cashier

Phone +66 (0)76-342685 +66 (0)76-342685

Email [email protected]

Enjoy a Traditional Christmas Dinner at The Islander Restaurant, Soi Patong Resort [off Bangla Rd]. Menu includes a Prawn Cocktail Starter, the Main Course of Roast Turkey with all the trimmings, and Christmas Pudding with custard for Dessert - all for 895 baht.

Map