Visakha Bucha Day

Date May 10, 2017 - May 10, 2017

Hours -

Location -

Contact -

PHUKET: Visakha Bucha Day is observed on the day of the full moon during the 6th lunar month, which usually falls in either May or early June. It is a day to commemorate three important incidents: the birth, the enlightenment and the passing away of the Buddha. Miraculously, these events fell in the same month and on the same date in the Buddhist era.