Athletes, organizers prepare for Ironman 70.3

British Olympic athlete Stuart Hayes is a regular competitor in Ironman events. Photo: Ironman 70.3

PHUKET: Some of the world’s fittest human beings are preparing to put their endurance to the test and compete for the US$15,000 professional prize purse at the upcoming inaugural Foremost Ironman 70.3 Thailand and Foremost Ironkids event to be held in Phuket on November 27 and 26, respectively.



The Ironman athletes are to set off from Bangtao Beach for the first leg of the triathlon, a 1.9km swim, followed by a 90km bike race from the beach up to Sarasin Bridge and back, and then a 21.1km run starting and finishing at the beach.



The event’s title sponsor, FrieslandCampina (Thailand) Public Company Limited, producers of Foremost dairy products, is backing the sports event as part of their ‘Drink. Move. BeStrong’ campaign.



“In 2014, we launched the ‘Drink. Move. BeStrong’ campaign throughout Southeast Asia and reached out to more than 68 million people through strong collaboration with multiple stakeholders, including schools, parents, national and local governments, retailers, media and the Junior NBA,” says FrieslandCampina Thailand’s managing director Marco Bertacca.



“Within 3 years of carrying out the ‘Drink. Move. BeStrong’ campaign, we have touched the lives of over 100,000 kids in Thailand through multiple touchpoints and in school programs. Ironman and Ironkids are another perfect vehicle to help foster the realization of how sports and nutrition take an important part in making our kids grow strong both emotionally and physically. Healthy kids will grow into a strong foundation that helps build on the strong society of Thailand,” adds Mr Bertacca.



For first timers to get a taste for an Ironman race, there will also be a team relay but athletes aiming high will be competing to qualify for the prize money as well as the 30 qualifying age group slots for the 2017 Ironman 70.3 World Championship in Chattanooga, Tennessee.



