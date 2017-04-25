PHUKET: Quattro Design, one of Thailand’s top importers and designers of exclusive furniture, recently launched a limited edition collection named ‘East Meets West’, and the philosophy behind it is to represent the relaxed, tropical lifestyle of Phuket.



'East Meets West' is a collaborative effort between Eichholtz (a home furnishing brand from the Netherlands that Quattro distributes) and Jim Thompson, the world renowned textile house in Thailand.



“This is a perfect combination of top western and eastern brands, which users perceive as both modern as well as representative of the tradition and culture of the east,” says Vichada Sitakalin, design director and co-founder of Quattro Design Co Ltd.



Beside the cooperation between these two renowned brands, the unique thing about this collection is that it goes beyond the concept of an ‘ordinary’ beach house.



“We played around with different materials and designs from Jim Thompson. The collection is aimed at promoting a stylish and eclectic beach lifestyle as well as luxury countryside living,” says Ms Vichada.



“That is why we chose blue for the theme color of this set as it represents the sea, sky and the beauty of Phuket beaches. It is a soothing color for the eyes.”



She added that the target customers for this collection are primarily those who are passionate about home decoration, appreciate the beauty of Thai fabric and design, and always seek ‘differentiation’.



“Phuket, therefore, is the perfect place to launch this collection. We designed this keeping both Thai and foreign tastes in mind, and we expect it will appeal to both. Basically, it’s for anyone who wants to make their home joyful and add a touch of the beach life in it,” says Ms Vichada.



“Ultimately, we would like to retain our image, not only as a luxury furniture company, but also as design consultants able to provide guidance about home decor,” she added.



The company’s major expectation from the ‘East meets West’ collection is to raise brand awareness among both Thais and foreigners.



“We aim to be a top-notch luxury furniture brand and we want our customers to see us as a trusted provider of furniture and accessories needed to make their homes remarkably beautiful,” says Ms Vichada.



The collection was launched at the Quattro Design showroom in Phuket last month. Anyone interested in viewing it can visit the showroom at Boat Avenue, contact 076-325141 (ext #2) or check out www.facebook.com/quattrodesign.



This article first appeared in the April 22-28 issue of the hard-copy Phuket Gazette newspaper.



Digital subscribers may download the full newspaper, this week and every week, by clicking here.



Keep checking the Phuket Gazette, join our Facebook fan page or follow us on Twitter @PhuketGazette for the latest news updates.



— Kongleaphy Keam