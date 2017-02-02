Excuse Buster: A healthy treat for gluten intolerant foodies

PHUKET: Consider the irony: a gluten intolerant nutritionist marries a German baker’s daughter… things could get very interesting.



However, I am really lucky to have a very accepting father-in-law who also enjoys making breads and bakery goods that I can eat too.



He was recently with us over Christmas and came up with a new low-carb, gluten-free bread recipe that was pretty easy to make. The best part is, it tasted amazing, especially with a couple of poached eggs and avocados on top.



Ingredients



Sunflower Seeds (ground) 30% = 150g

Linseed (ground) 26% = 130g

Almond Meal 16% = 80g

Chia Seeds (ground) 8% = 40g

Psyllium Husk 5% = 25g

Coconut Flour 5% = 25g

Buckwheat Flour 4% = 20g

Protein Powder (I used ground hemp seed) 2 % = 10g

Salt 2% = 10g

Baking Soda approx. 1% = 5g

Coriander, Anise, Cumin, Fennel (all ground) 1% = 5g



If you want, you could add some nutmeg and curcuma as well, according to your taste and requirements. As another variation, you could add grated carrots, chopped olives and nuts. The nuts and seeds should ideally be freshly ground so as to not go rancid. This recipe makes a 500g loaf of bread.



Directions



Add 500ml of water and 40ml of coconut oil and mix well.

Let the dough chill well in the fridge for at least three hours, or overnight, if you are prepping in advance.

Pour the dough into a baking form and sprinkle with water.

Bake for an hour and a half at 200 degrees Celsius in a pre-heated oven.

Reduce heat to 160 degrees, then continue to bake for another 40 minutes.



Craig Burton is a Certified Sports Nutritionist (CISSN) with a Bachelor of Science degree (Sports Science) and a National Academy of Sports Medicine (PES) certification.



This article first appeared in the January 28-February 4 issue of the hard-copy Phuket Gazette newspaper.



Digital subscribers may download the full newspaper, this week and every week, by clicking here.



Keep checking the Phuket Gazette, join our Facebook fan page or follow us on Twitter @PhuketGazette for the latest news updates.



