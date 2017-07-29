PHUKET: The Phuket Gazette has been a rock and a large part of documenting the island’s news and culture for many years.



I have been an avid reader since the day I arrived in Phuket 13 years ago. I am so honored to have finally been a tiny part of it as it takes it’s final bow. So many of the greatest local characters have graced its pages.



I am proud to have been able to share a few of my travels and photos with those who have happened upon my feature here. I wish all those involved with the Gazette great things in the future, and a very special thanks to John Magee, who has helmed this great paper with such passion from the very beginning, for giving me the chance to contribute in the smallest way.



I will continue to share my photos and musings with those who are interested, and I have some very big things lined up for the future; for details about where to find them please head here and give it a like for more information.



I thought it fitting to share this last sunset that I thought was a very special one as I watched it sink over Inle Lake in Central Myanmar.



Good luck to you all and see you around.



Inle Lake Sunset

Central Myanmar

April, 2017

Sony a7Rii





— Aaron Hooper