The Tengger Hill People of East Java, Indonesia are a strong, proud people rich in culture and full of life.



Their livelihood is dependent on the volcano Mt Bromo that dominates their landscape. It brings them the fertile soil from which they so proudly grow their beautiful, giant vegetables. Their homes are perched precariously on the cliffs of the Bromo mountain sides.



All Tengger begin their day before the sun rises and labor in their gardens until it sets each day. I am so glad I got to witness these fantastic people and document their beaming smiles.



I hope they are able to keep their wonderful traditions alive for many generations to come.



Tennger Farmer

Bromo, East Java, Indonesia

May, 2017

Sony a7Rii





— Aaron Hooper