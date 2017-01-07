Laguna Golf clinches 11 awards

PHUKET: Laguna Golf Group clinched a total of 11 awards at the prestigious Asia Golf Awards 2016 in Hua Hin, Thailand; the World Golf Awards 2016 in Algarve, Portugal; and the IAGTO Awards 2017 in Mallorca, Spain.



Presented only for the 3rd time by Asia Golf Awards, the group was crowned ‘Asia Pacific Custodian of the Environment’, in recognition of its global outlook and stewardship in sustainability care and environmental maintenance at its three courses.



Laguna Golf LangCo was voted for the first time as ‘2017 IAGTO Golf Resort of the Year’, based on votes cast by 640 IAGTO member golf tour operators in 66 countries.



Laguna Golf Phuket won ‘Asia’s Best Golf Course’ at the World Golf Awards 2016, ‘Asia Pacific Business Initiative Award’ at the Asia Golf Awards 2016 and ‘2017 IAGTO Sustainability Award for Community Value’, in recognition of the Club’s in-house initiative of undertaking the “New Look New Experience” renovation program.



Winning its very first award after a 12-month upgrade project, Laguna Golf Bintan was voted as ‘Best Renovated Course of the Year’ at the Asia Golf Awards 2016 for its emphasis on restoring green complexes, enhancing natural surroundings, and aligning facilities with top international golf destinations.



Paul Wilson, Laguna Golf assistant vice president and group golf director said, “Laguna Golf, part of the Banyan Tree Group, is proud to be recognized by established awards organizers with these prestigious accolades. Echoing the group’s ethos of Asian-inspired hospitality and sustainability, winning these awards are testaments to the team’s passion and dedication. We will strive to continually raise the bar for service excellence and be forward-thinking in sustainability to create exceptional golf experiences.”



