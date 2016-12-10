Laguna Phuket bags AMCHAM CSR award

Peera Promsook, CSR Manager representing Laguna Resorts & Hotels PLC (right) accepts the award from US Ambassador to Thailand Glyn T Davies. Photo: Laguna Phuket

PHUKET: The American Chamber of Commerce (AMCHAM) in Thailand has awarded Laguna Phuket with the 2016 US Ambassador’s Award for CSR Excellence, in recognition of the resort’s long-term community development projects.



The resort got a triple nod at the 2016 AMCHAM CSR Excellence (ACE) awards ceremony in Bangkok for its ‘Seedlings Internship Program’ along with its community development and environmental conservation projects.



Laguna Phuket was among three finalists – including IBM and Dow – who were awarded on November 22 under the Thai-US Creative Partnership designation to mark AMCHAM Thailand’s 60th anniversary.



AMCHAM’s ACE award honors member organizations that create long-term economic and social benefits in their communities.



Laguna Phuket was awarded ACE recognition in 2015 for its internship program with a focus on equality to help marginalized local young adults, and again this year received ACE 2016 recognition for its ‘Greening Community Initiative’ to plant 25,000 mangrove saplings near the resort over 10 years with the involvement of more than 1,000 associates and 450 community members.



Laguna Phuket was one of 1,000 corporate members in the Thai-US Creative Partnership designation, which selected 62 qualifying members.



This article first appeared in the December 10-16 issue of the hard-copy Phuket Gazette newspaper.



Digital subscribers may download the full newspaper, this week and every week, by clicking here.



Keep checking the Phuket Gazette, join our Facebook fan page or follow us on Twitter @PhuketGazette for the latest news updates.



