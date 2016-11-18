M/Y Narvalo wins superyacht design award

Cantiere delle Marche's explorer yacht M/Y Narvalo won the 'ISS Leadership and Design Award 2016' in the category 'Best Interior Design'. Photo: Cantiere delle Marche

PHUKET: The International Superyacht Society (ISS) has awarded Cantiere delle Marche’s explorer yacht M/Y Narvalo the ‘ISS Leadership and Design Award 2016’ in the category 'Best Interior Design'.



Designed by Nauta Yachts and built at the Ancona shipyard in Italy, the 108-foot steel and aluminum vessel was given the prestigious award after a "highly selective" voting process, according to the society. The votes are from competent and objective individuals such as professionals, designers and, in many cases, even owners or Super Megayacht construction site managers, the society says.



Joshua Lee, founder and managing director of Phuket-based yacht dealership Lee Marine – the sole distributor for Cantiere delle Marche vessels in the Asia-Pacific region – says: “M/Y Narvalo impressed the judges for the wise use of items that are recognized as icons of Italian style, placed and mixed with the elegant and timeless architecture, interior design and carpentry, typical of Nauta Yachts.”



“We congratulate Cantiere delle Marche for their well-deserved award. This yacht builder has revolutionized the world of explorer yachts, making them lightweight yet strong enough to sail the oceans in the most severe weather conditions,” Mr Lee notes.



This article first appeared in the November 12-18 issue of the hard-copy Phuket Gazette newspaper.



