Party it up like you're in Ibiza

PHUKET: Did you know that the Balearic island of Ibiza and the Andaman island of Phuket are within a few square miles of being the same size?



There are other connections too: quite a large chunk of Ibiza has UNESCO World Heritage status, while Phuket cuisine recently picked up the UNESCO seal of approval. Additionally, a significant and growing chunk of the island’s population comprises foreigners. Sound familiar, anyone?



On the tourism front, Ibiza’s officials are driving toward better quality, family-oriented visitors, going so far as to introduce rules that new hotels must be at least five star.



As any Phuket Gazette reader will know, pushing for so-called “quality tourism” has received quite a bit of lip-service – though perhaps less action – here in Phuket too.



But the most obvious parallel between these two sun-drenched isles is that – despite what their leaders

might like them to be – both are internationally renowned party destinations.



Ibiza saw over 7 million visitors last year, pretty much all of them drawn to the island for the opportunity to lose themselves within the deep house, electronic and Balearic beats emanating from its club scene.



High on many visitors’ must-dance-at list is the Jacaranda Lounge.



Perched on a northeast headland with spectacular views out across the Mediterranean, the lounge is renowned for its sounds and parties, and now Phuketians will have a chance to find out what all the fuss is about as the Jacaranda takes the party on the road.



With a flying saxophonist, as well as beats by Jamie Porteus and Rick Live, along with the return of 90s favorites Phats and Small, the Jacaranda is bringing Ibiza to you.



The flying sax and the rest of the gang land at Xana Beach Club on Friday, February 10, for an episode full of sounds and spectacles that kicks off at midday and runs late into the evening.



If you miss the Phuket event, you can also join in the action on Koh Samui at the Combo Beach Club of the Chateau Dale Beach Hotel on February 14, or in Pattaya at the Cliff Pool Club on February 16.



A 15 per cent discount is available for Gazette readers on all tickets booked from today through Monday, February 6. The discount is valid for website purchases of standard tickets only, by using the code PG030217AV.



If you would like to experience what has made Ibiza such a popular party destination, book your tickets now at www.ibizaparty.asia.



