PHUKET: There is no single key to happiness that will work for every single person out there, which is what makes Lisa Cypers Kamen’s holistic approach to understanding where we are on the happiness scale, and where we want to be, so insightful.



‘Are We Happy Yet? Eight Keys to Unlocking a Joyful Life’ is a hands-on guide to changing the way we understand what makes us happy and how we can continue down that path. Though I cringe at the term self-help book – what book doesn’t put us on the path of self help? – Ms Kamen quickly connects to her readers, as she encourages us to help ourselves and treat ourselves as we want to be treated.



“If I were to ask you what makes you happy, would you be able to answer? Don’t worry if you could not. You’re not the only one who’s struggling right now to find your happiness, and how can you find it if you don’t quite know what it looks like?” writes Ms Kamen.



Internationally recognized positive psychology coach and Gazette radio show host Lisa Cypers Kamen shares a powerful system for cultivating sustainable happiness and well-being. Video: Lisa Cypers Kamen

— Isaac Stone Simonelli