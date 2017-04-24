PHUKET: A 10-year-old Russian tourist was injured after he fell from a height of 2.5 meters while parasailing at Karon Beach this afternoon.



Rescue workers and police received reports of the incident from lifeguards at Karon Beach at about noon.



The victim, Timur Gadylshin, received first aid on the spot and was then taken to Patong Hospital where he was treated for minor injuries.



“The parasail operator, Noppadon Nakeepet, explained that while the captain was driving the boat, the propeller got stuck in a plastic bag which caused the boat to stop moving,” said Capt Weerayuth Thansirisukhaworakul of Karon Police.



The boy and the operator, who also sustained minor injuries, were thrown onto the sand.



The victim has already been discharged from hospital. Police have yet to charge anyone as they are waiting to question the injured boy first.





— Kritsada Mueanhawong