Phuket Gazette - December 22, 2016 | 10:26 AM
SURAT THANI: Fifteen Nepalese tourists were injured when their chartered bus lost control in heavy rain and crashed into a tree in Surat Thani’s Tha Chana district early yesterday morning.
Five of the tourists are in critical condition.
Police officers and rescue workers from Tha Chana rushed to the accident scene on the southbound lane of Asia Highway 41 in Tambon Prasong around 6am.
It is believed the bus left Bangkok on Tuesday evening, bound for Krabi province. Initial investigations found that heavy rain in the area had caused the road surface to become slippery.
Which new initiative will have the greatest short-term impact on public transportation in Phuket?
Poll Results :
Total votes:
Which new initiative will have the greatest short-term impact on public transportation in Phuket?
Total Vote Result
Total votes : More detail below
Thai Nationals
Total votes :
Local Foreign Residents
Total votes :
Tourists / Visitors to Phuket
Total votes :
The Phuket Gazette Co Ltd
79/94 Moo 4, Thepkrasattri Rd, T. Koh Keaw, A. Muang Phuket 83000, Thailand
Tel: 076-615244 Fax: 076-615240 [email protected]
Copyright © 2013 The Phuket Gazette Co Ltd. All rights reserved.