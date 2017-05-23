PHUKET: A 21-year-old biker was killed after he crashed into a pick-up truck in Wichit yesterday afternoon.



Maj Narong Muangduang of Wichit Police provided details of the accident that took place in Moo 3, Kwang Road.



“We found the body of Chalermchat Podok, 21, covered in blood and lying on the road. We also found a severely damaged big bike and pick-up truck at the scene,” said Maj Narong.



Mr Chalermchat’s body had been hurled about 10 meters away from his bike in the impact.



“The truck driver, Kittipiboon Supa, 59, said that he was making a u-turn opposite the Granite Andaman shop on Chao Fa West Road when Mr Chalermchat drove up at high speed and crashed into his vehicle,” said Maj Narong.



CCTV footage shows that Mr Kittipiboon made a u-turn in the middle of the road as there was no median. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.



The truck driver was taken to Wichit Police Station and charged with reckless driving causing death.



The victim’s body was taken to Vachira Phuket Hospital.





— Winai Sarot