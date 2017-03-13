Phuket Gazette - March 13, 2017 | 11:43 AM
PHUKET: Police arrested a man with 900 kilograms of the illicit drug krathom, worth about 450,000 baht, at the Tah Chat Chai checkpoint on Saturday night.
“We were conducting a random check following the policy of keeping an eye on every vehicle entering Phuket. So we stopped a pick-up truck and asked to search the vehicle,” said Tah Chat Chai Police superintendent Col Prawit Sutthirueangarun.
The driver, Sumet Lamoot, 35, confessed that the krathom belonged to him.
“He said he bought the leaves, from the Sadao district in Songkhla, for 290 baht/kg and sold them to Burmese workers in Pa Khlok for 500 baht/kg,” he added.
Mr Sumet was charged with possession of a category 5 drug with intent to sell, and was taken to Tah Chat Chai Police Station for further legal processing.
