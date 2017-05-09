PHUKET: A woman who jumped off a Phuket Town building on Friday after having an argument with her girlfriend told police that she was raped.



The 21-year-old, named by police as ‘Rat’, wrote a letter prior to the incident, in which she incriminated a man named ‘Ton’ in the alleged rape.



“Upon questioning, Ms Rat gave us details of the suspect, who has now been identified as Narong Pinta, 25. We issued an arrest warrant for him and apprehended him on Saturday night,” said Phuket City Police Superintendent Komol Osiri.



It was earlier believed that Ms Rat had jumped because she was having relationship problems with her girlfriend (story here). She is now stable and under observation at Vachira Phuket Hospital.



Mr Narong admitted that he and the victim had had sex, but insisted that it was consensual. Nevertheless, officers took him in for further questioning and charged him with rape.



— Kritsada Mueanhawong