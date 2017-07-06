PHANG NGA: Residents of Phang Nga registered strong criticism and disgust over the actions of a man who allegedly abused a dog by having sex with it at a public park yesterday.



Facebook user Paitoon Somritdisook posted a video of the incident, which occurred at Phang Nga OrBorJor park, on Facebook. He said he shot it while exercising at the park.



“There was a man dressed in black, aged about 50 to 60 years. He was hanging around the tennis courts and behaving in a suspicious manner. At first I did not pay him any attention and continued on my daily run,” said Mr Paitoon.



“When I returned to the area, I saw the man carrying a dog and putting it on a nearby bench. He then took off his pants and began to move the dog back and forth. I called the police, but by the time they arrived, he was driving away,” he added.



Police followed the man and caught him in Phang Nga Town. He was reportedly let off with a warning.



The video was widely shared and criticized on social media, with many users commenting that not only was this a crime, but that bestiality generally is highly inappropriate behavior in public.



Phang Nga Town Police Superintendent Suwat Kaewprom said that as there was no report filed against the suspect, officials "cannot" take any action against him.



“The best we can do is to have more officers patrolling the area and monitoring activities in the park more closely,” said Col Suwat.

— Kritsada Mueanhawong