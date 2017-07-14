PHUKET: A luxury villa at the prestigious Amanpuri in Phuket caught fire last night, causing about 3 million baht's worth of damages.



“This is a standalone villa connected to the resort. It has five rooms, three of which (covering an area of 210sqm) caught fire. Firefighters took an hour and a half to control the flames and prevent them from spreading to neighboring properties,” said Lt Col Thaksin Pinyothepprathan of Cherngtalay Police.



The villa has been under renovation since May, so no one was living there at the time.



“It is 25 years old and we believe the old wiring may have caused a short circuit,” said Col Thaksin.



The villa was insured, but police are still investigating the exact cause of the blaze.

— Winai Sarot