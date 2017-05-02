PHUKET: A newly-appointed American school teacher at Kajonkiet International School (KIS) Phuket was injured in a motorbike crash with a car in Kathu this morning.



“The accident occurred at about 8:30am near the U-turn on Phra Phuket Kaew road. We found a damaged white Honda City and Yamaha Nuovo on the road,” said Capt Watthathorn Bumrungthin of Kathu Police.



“The bike driver, Megan Mari, 26, sustained injuries on her face and was taken to Vachira Phuket Hospital for treatment,” he added.



Police then questioned the car driver, Hasmeenee Leekha, 30.



“According to Ms Hasmeenee, the crash occurred because Ms Mari cut her off to make a U-turn,” said Capt Watthathorn.



“Ms Mari has been teaching at KIS Phuket for just two days. We believe she’s not really familiar with the roads yet,” he added.



At this stage, police have yet to press charges and are waiting to question Ms Mari when she recovers.

— Kritsada Mueanhawong