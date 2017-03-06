American tourist injured in Krabi climbing accident

PHUKET: An American tourist is in hospital in Phuket after she fell while attempting to scale a six-meter-high cliff in Krabi yesterday morning.



Samara Landers, 38, broke her leg and sustained several bruises to her body.



Saman Vajidee of Hat Noppharat Thara – Mu Koh Phi Phi National Park received a report of the incident at about 10:30am.



“We found her on the ground, screaming in pain at Railay cliff. She was badly injured and bleeding, so we administered first-aid, took her to Ao Nang by boat and then to Krabi Hospital,” said Mr Saman.



“She was later transferred to Bangkok Hospital Phuket, where she is recovering from her injuries,” he added.



Ms Samara was staying in Ao Tonsai and went climbing with three friends. She was using her own equipment at the time.



“Her friends told us that part of her gear malfunctioned, causing her to fall. It is always safer to climb with an approved club, as they recheck your equipment beforehand,” said Mr Saman.