Angsana to hold candlelight dinner for Earth Hour

PHUKET: The Bodega & Grill steakhouse at Angsana Laguna Phuket is holding a candlelight dinner to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the international energy-saving event 'Earth Hour' this Saturday.



The event is being held in line with Banyan Tree Hotels & Resorts' ‘Stay For Good’ philosophy "to build a better society by embracing the environment and empowering people".



The a la carte dinner will be held from 6pm-11:00pm. From 8:30-9:30pm, the venue will join homes and businesses throughout Phuket and the rest of Thailand to shut off their power.



During this hour, an intimate and cozy atmosphere will be created with warm candlelight and acoustic music to accompany the dinner.



Earth Hour is organized by the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF). With 5 million supporters and a global network of more than a hundred countries, it is one of the world's largest and most respected independent conservation organizations.



For inquiries and reservations, email [email protected] or call 076-358500.



