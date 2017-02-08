Another teenager killed, and a second seriously injured in Phuket road crash

PHUKET: A 15-year-old biker was killed and his passenger, also 15, was seriously injured when a van driver cut them off, causing a three-vehicle collision yesterday evening in Chalong.



Both boys were still in school uniform with their schoolbags across their shoulders.



“Rescue workers provided CPR (cardiopulmonary resuscitation) to the driver, Wasin Thongsom, but his injuries were too severe and he was pronounced dead,” said Lt Col Kanaen Somrak of Chalong Police.



Wacharapong Kachinrat, who was riding pillion with his friend, was seriously injured. Both victims were taken to Vachira Phuket Hospital.



“The van driver, Amporn Phonthawee, 50, was turning right from Soi Napaka on to Chao Fah East Road, while Mr Wasin was heading straight on the main road at the same time [see photo], leading to the collision," said Col Kanaen.



“Another biker, named by police as La Katsee, 46, sustained minor injuries when the students' bike crashed into his. The van was damaged on the right side, but the driver was not injured," Col Kanaen added.



Mr Amporn tested negative for alcohol. He was charged with reckless driving causing death, injury and property damage, and was taken to Chalong Police Station for further legal processing.



