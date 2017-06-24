PHUKET: Following an order by Phuket Governor Norraphat Plodthong, a 'task force' of 100 police and soldiers raided 16 massage venues in and near Poonpol Night Plaza last night. The raids were led by Capt Bhavorn Promkeawngam.



The purpose of the operation was to suppress illicit behavior, including possession of drugs, working without a permit and human trafficking.



Police say the massive effort uncovered five illegal migrant workers, all female, from three venues, as follows:



– at the Violin Massage parlor: 1 Lao, 2 Hill Tribe girls from the north of Thailand (non-Thai)

– at the Angel Massage parlor: 1 Cambodian

– at the Euro Massage parlor: 1 Hill Tribe woman



All were taken to a police station for questioning.



"The personnel in every shop were urine-tested for drugs, with none found. Everyone was clean and no prostitution was found either,” Capt Bhavorn told the Phuket Gazette.



A happy ending indeed.

— Kritsada Mueanhawong