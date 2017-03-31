PHUKET: Police have yet to press any charges in the death of a 49-year-old Australian tourist who was killed after his bike crashed into a cement truck near Tri Trang Beach last night.



“We found the victim’s body partially stuck under the wheel of the truck and covered in blood. A Honda Click motorbike, helmet and phone were lying nearby,” said Maj Teerasak Boonsang of the Patong Police.



The truck driver, Sakorn Sriprasit, 39, waited for police at the scene.



“According to Mr Sakorn’s statement, the tourist was thrown off his bike after he lost control of it. His helmet also flew off his head when he fell,” said Maj Teerasak.



“We learned that he was staying alone at Baan Laimai Hotel – he had checked in on March 27 and was due to check out tomorrow. The motorbike was a rental,” he added.



The Australian Embassy has been apprised of the incident.



“At this stage, we have yet to press charges against the truck driver. We will question him more thoroughly and also talk to other witnesses before taking any further action,” said Maj Teerasak.

— Kritsada Mueanhawong