PHUKET: Crew members of an Australian tourist’s yacht yesterday afternoon rescued three fishermen from a sinking boat in Vichit.



Lt Wirach Pudpuang of the Marine Police received reports of the incident at about 4pm.



“Two Thai fishermen, Adisak Kaewbamrung and ‘Phy’, and Burmese fisherman ‘Din’ were fishing at Koh Tapao Noi off Ao Makham when their boat started leaking and filling up with water,” said Lt Wirach.



Before authorities could act, the three men were picked up and safely taken ashore on the yacht that had been passing by.

— Kritsada Mueanhawong