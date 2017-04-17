PHUKET: The transport and marine departments last week announced plans for a 116-million-baht expansion at Phuket deep sea port in Vichit.



Deputy Minister of Transport Pichit Akrathit and Marine Department Director-General Sorasak Sansombat held a conference to reveal details of the planned project.



“The current port is about 360 meters wide and unable to handle big cargo ships and passenger ships at the same time. We plan to expand it to 420 meters in order to provide convenience to both groups. The project will take about 13 months to complete,” said Mr Sorasak.



He added that the Treasury Department had chosen Phuket Deep Sea Port Co Ltd to build the expansion zone, including a new one-story building reflecting Phuket culture, as well as a passenger zone, Customs Immigration and Quarantine (CIQ) facility, food outlets, toilets, Duty Free Shop and car park.



Deputy Minister Pichit noted that the purpose of the project was to boost the marine tourism industry and the local economy.



However, the starting date of the slated expansion is yet to be revealed.



— Sukawin Tanthavanich