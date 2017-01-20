BREAKING NEWS: One seriously injured after explosion on yacht

PHUKET: Two men were injured after a fire extinguisher exploded inside a yacht at the Boat Lagoon at about 2pm today.



The yacht, named Serenity, is on the hardstand at the marina for repairs.



Both men, who are employees of Marine Engineering Co, were taken to Vachira Phuket Hospital where one is reported to be in critical condition.



Maj Somchai Nooboon of the Phuket City Police told the Phuket Gazette that he and his team are investigating the cause of the explosion.