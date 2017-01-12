Bang Ku Underpass to open temporarily during Royal visits

PHUKET: One northbound lane of the Bang Ku Underpass will be open from January 14-20 to ease the flow of traffic during two upcoming Royal visits next week.



“We have received a request from traffic police to temporarily open the lane, as Her Royal Highness Princess Ubolratana will visit the island on January 16 and Her Royal Highness Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn will visit on January 19,” confirmed Somkiet Yimpong, the Bang Ku project engineer from the Department of Highways.



Underpass construction began with a starting budget of 597 million baht in July 2015 (story here) and is now about 68 percent complete. Progress is 13 per cent faster than originally planned, and officials expect a completion date of August this year.