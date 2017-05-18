PHUKET: A barge crashed into an underwater rock and sank in the Similan islands, just off Krabi on Tuesday.



Phuket Marine Office Chief Surat Sirisaiyas revealed details of the accident.



“The boat was 23 meters long and was travelling to Krabi. The crash caused swamped the engine and the vessel sank about a mile away from tcoast,” said Mr Surat.



The boat captain, who was the only one on board, was not injured. The wreckage was salvaged the following day by the Phuket Marine Office.



“There was a crane on board, but no other cargo. Until we were able to clear the wreckage, we used a tug boat to install a dive light at the site in order to prevent passing vessels from crashing into it,” said Mr Surat.





— Winai Sarot