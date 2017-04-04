PHUKET: A local man celebrating his birthday was severely injured after his car collided with a construction barrier early this morning.



Police received reports of the incident in front of the Great Glove factory on Si Sunthon road in Thalang at about 2am.



“We arrived at the scene to find a badly damaged pick-up truck. The 37-year-old driver, Maysa Tongjub, was still inside, with a bone sticking out from a wound on his right hand,” confirmed Capt Kraisorn Boonprasop of Thalang Police.



Mr Maysa had reportedly been celebrating his 37th birthday last night.



“We believe he was driving too fast and was unable to see the construction barriers on the road. We have sent him to Vachira Phuket Hospital for treatment and will administer a drug and alcohol test,” said the captain.



Mr Maysa was charged with reckless driving and causing property damage.



— Winai Sarot