PHUKET: Police are investigating the cause of death of a ladyboy whose body was found in her room in Rassada this morning.



“We received a report from an apartment complex near Rajabhat University at about 9:20am that a pungent smell was emanating from a room on the second floor,” said Lt Col Chao Phomna of the Phuket City Police.



“We arrived at the scene and opened the door to find the body of Rerngrit Chaiyapram, 21, face down on the bed. It was in an advanced state of decay. Rescue workers believe she died at least a week ago,” he added.



There were no signs of a struggle or disturbance. The body was taken to Vachira Phuket Hospital for further examination.



“According to the staff, she had lived there for four months and stayed alone. The last thing they remember about her was hearing some coughing from inside the room, but there was no other indication of anything amiss. The victim was last seen on May 13,” said Col Chao.



“At this stage, we have yet to learn the cause of death. We are now trying to locate her relatives in order to question them,” he added.

— Kritsada Mueanhawong