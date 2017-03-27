Phuket Gazette - March 27, 2017 | 12:34 PM
PHUKET: The body of an Indonesian crew member working on a tuna fishing boat was finally brought to Phuket on Saturday, five days after the victim passed away on board.
“The boat docked at the sea port in Wichit. Inside the cold storage room, we found the body of Ali Hariyadi, 45, covered by a piece of cloth,” said Lt Patcharee Wongboon of Wichit Police.
“According to the other crew members, Mr Hariyadi passed away last Monday while the boat was in the Indian Ocean. They said he seemed normal, but suddenly convulsed and fell, crying out that his body felt numb. He then became unconscious and passed away soon afterward,” Lt Patcharee added.
The body was taken to Vachira Phuket Hospital for further examination.
“It seems that he suffered a heart attack, which caused him to convulse. We have already contacted the family of the victim,” said Lt Patcharee.
How do you think the new President Trump will affect relations with Thailand?
Poll Results :
Total votes:
How do you think the new President Trump will affect relations with Thailand?
Total Vote Result
Total votes : More detail below
Thai Nationals
Total votes :
Local Foreign Residents
Total votes :
Tourists / Visitors to Phuket
Total votes :
The Phuket Gazette Co Ltd
79/94 Moo 4, Thepkrasattri Rd, T. Koh Keaw, A. Muang Phuket 83000, Thailand
Tel: 076-615244 Fax: 076-615240 [email protected]
Copyright © 2013 The Phuket Gazette Co Ltd. All rights reserved.