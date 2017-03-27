Body of fishing boat crew member brought to Phuket

Crew members told police that the victim suddenly convulsed and fell. Photo: Kritsada Mueanhawong

PHUKET: The body of an Indonesian crew member working on a tuna fishing boat was finally brought to Phuket on Saturday, five days after the victim passed away on board.



“The boat docked at the sea port in Wichit. Inside the cold storage room, we found the body of Ali Hariyadi, 45, covered by a piece of cloth,” said Lt Patcharee Wongboon of Wichit Police.



“According to the other crew members, Mr Hariyadi passed away last Monday while the boat was in the Indian Ocean. They said he seemed normal, but suddenly convulsed and fell, crying out that his body felt numb. He then became unconscious and passed away soon afterward,” Lt Patcharee added.



The body was taken to Vachira Phuket Hospital for further examination.



“It seems that he suffered a heart attack, which caused him to convulse. We have already contacted the family of the victim,” said Lt Patcharee.